UK election: Conservatives 43% (-2), Labour 32% (+5) - Kantar poll

A couple of opinion polls are starting to favour a tighter race now







Although I am iffy about opinion polls in general (you can interpret them however you like and argue endlessly about which one is right), it is what it is.

I reckon this is in part weighing on the pound a little as cable is now down to 1.2874 on the day. The only relevant change since the weekend is the Conservatives releasing their election manifesto - which was a tad more reserved - but I wouldn't read much into that.