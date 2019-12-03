UK election: Conservatives 44% (+1), Labour 32% (unch.) - Kantar poll

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The latest Kantar poll, surveyed between 28 November and 2 December

It shows a marginal increase in support for Boris Johnson's Conservatives but overall it falls within the range of other opinion polls we have seen. That said, this surely won't derail the pound's advance seen so far today.

The general lead among opinion polls is about 6-12 points in favour of the Conservatives and that should still lend to them being favourites going into next week's polling.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose