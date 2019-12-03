UK election: Conservatives 44% (+1), Labour 32% (unch.) - Kantar poll

The latest Kantar poll, surveyed between 28 November and 2 December







The general lead among opinion polls is about 6-12 points in favour of the Conservatives and that should still lend to them being favourites going into next week's polling.

It shows a marginal increase in support for Boris Johnson's Conservatives but overall it falls within the range of other opinion polls we have seen. That said, this surely won't derail the pound's advance seen so far today.