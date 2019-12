The exit poll has a patchy record but it did extremely well at the prior (2017) election

Predicts a big majority for Boris Johnson





GBP is responding as you would expect - up 1.5% or so





The point for markets about a big majority is that it means a smoother path for Brexit ahead. All assuming the exit poll predicts the actual outcome (or gets close, there is a good amount of fat in the 368 seat win)