UK election - expect a flood of results after the top of the hour
The exit poll predicted a huge majority for the Conservative party in the parliament:
So far the results have been in favour of the toires, with big losses, even in seats they've held, for Labour:
- Early UK election results are even worse for Labour than the exit pollL
- UK election: Ominous signs for Labour as first few seats declare their results
- UK election - first seat declared - Labour hold with a reduced majority
More results will come real soon, like the headline to the post says.