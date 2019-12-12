UK election - first seat declared - Labour hold with a reduced majority

UK election, first official results announced.



Two Labour seats, have been held by Labour with reduced majoritues

Newcastle central Labour win, majority 12K odd compared with nearly 15K in 2017

Sunderland seat win for Lab with Majority oif around 3K, 2017 result was a majority of well over 12K in 2017

Exit polls have A big Tory majority predicted. Based on these two seats, yes.





OK, here is a 3rd seat declared … Blyth Valley has been Labour since 1931 (it was called Morpeth then, changed to BV in 1959)

Conservative win, taking the seat from Labour (Labour had a near 10k majority in the seat in 2017)



