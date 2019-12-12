UK election - first seat declared - Labour hold with a reduced majority
UK election, first official results announced.
Two Labour seats, have been held by Labour with reduced majoritues
- Newcastle central Labour win, majority 12K odd compared with nearly 15K in 2017
- Sunderland seat win for Lab with Majority oif around 3K, 2017 result was a majority of well over 12K in 2017
Exit polls have A big Tory majority predicted. Based on these two seats, yes.
OK, here is a 3rd seat declared … Blyth Valley has been Labour since 1931 (it was called Morpeth then, changed to BV in 1959)
- Conservative win, taking the seat from Labour (Labour had a near 10k majority in the seat in 2017)