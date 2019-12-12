UK election: First seats to declare their results soon

These will be the northern seats, so they are leaning towards Labour





Expect the first result to either come from Houghton and Sunderland South or from Newcastle Central but you can expect the first few seats to declare to be from the north. For more of a guide, you can refer to my earlier post (⬆️).





Labour should hold on to the seats here but the catch will be to look out for any thinning in the majority. If there is a significant shift in that, it could spell out a really bad night for Corbyn as the exit poll suggests.



