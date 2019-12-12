UK election: How accurate is the exit poll and how much will markets react to it?





The exit poll has a feel of clairvoyance around it and that makes it a powerful tool that markets will respond to. In 2017, the "big move" in the pound actually came in response to the exit poll itself rather than the results declaration (h/t @ FT):







The big question is how much will markets respond to it this year? That's something we can't say for sure but given its recent run of form, I would expect markets to take what it says at face value - though I would caution against overconfidence in the exit poll.





Given how tight the election looks to be this time around - whereby voting intentions seem to have it all wrong - it's hard to say if the exit poll will get it right and therein lies the risk if traders get too aggressive in pricing in the result later at 2200 GMT.



