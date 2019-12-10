UK election - How the press is reporting the falling expected Boris majority

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The projected Conservative party majority is falling and a hung parliament is a possibility:

The UK Times leads their front page with this:

GBP/USD is sitting circa 1.3120 (just under) , on its session lows 






