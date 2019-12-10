UK election - How the press is reporting the falling expected Boris majority
The projected Conservative party majority is falling and a hung parliament is a possibility:
- UK election - Here is why GBP traders are freaking out about a possible hung parliament
- GBP has dropped on the latest UK election poll showing Conservative majority shrinking
- YouGov poll says UK election expected 28 seat majority for Johnson
The UK Times leads their front page with this:
GBP/USD is sitting circa 1.3120 (just under) , on its session lows