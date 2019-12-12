UK election: Ominous signs for Labour as first few seats declare their results
It is going to be a really long night for Jeremy Corbyn
As expected, Labour holds on to seats in Newcastle Central and also Houghton and Sunderland South - but with reduced majorities relative to 2017.
The big surprise (already!) though is that they lost Blyth Valley to the Tories. This is a seat that they have held on to for more than 50 years. It's still early but the signs are telling that this election wasn't even that close in actuality.