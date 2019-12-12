UK election: Ominous signs for Labour as first few seats declare their results

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

It is going to be a really long night for Jeremy Corbyn

UK election
ForexLive
As expected, Labour holds on to seats in Newcastle Central and also Houghton and Sunderland South - but with reduced majorities relative to 2017.

The big surprise (already!) though is that they lost Blyth Valley to the Tories. This is a seat that they have held on to for more than 50 years. It's still early but the signs are telling that this election wasn't even that close in actuality.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose