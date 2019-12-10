UK election on December 12 - GBP scenario

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comments via NatWest on the UK election (coming December 120

A majority for Boris Johnson's Conservative Party will send GBP/USD up to near 1.35
  • NW recommend GBP longs against CHF.
  • this outcome is NW base case
  • NW say the election is the most important event for Brexit in the 3.5 year process 
  • current sterling valuations are ~¾ cent too low versus USD and ~¼ cent too low versus EUR
  • NW project that the Withdrawal Agreement will be ratified in January 2020
  • optimism will however fade as trade negotiations point toward a harder Brexit
ForexLive
