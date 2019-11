Pound slips on the headlines

A poll from ICM/Reuters shows the Conservatives at 41% and Labour at 34%. That's the narrowest poll I've seen since the election started and the pound has fallen about 20 pips since it was published.



The LibDems are at 13% and Brexit party at 4%.





This might not be a one-off. A separate poll from YouGov shows Labour rising by 9 points in Wales.