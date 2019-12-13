UK election results leave Boris Johnson with a large working majority. What it means for the pound
Here's the tally
- Con: 365
- Lab: 203
- LD: 11
- SNP: 48
- Green: 1
- Others: 23
Given that Sinn Fein doesn't take their seats, that leaves Boris Johnson with a working majority of 86.
Given that the Conservative party remains fractured, those votes will come in handy. It's going to leave party leadership with a strong hand that I suspect they will increasingly use to strengthen the economy.
Cable has given back a good chunk of its gains. Depending on exactly how you draw the lines it's in the 50-61.8% retracement zone. It's holding so far and I think it's key. It provides a good short-term level to manage risk for the bulls.
Another way to look at it is that we've narrowed into a range around 1.3335. The extremes are 1.3305 to 1.3367. Go with a break in either direction.