UK election results leave Boris Johnson with a large working majority. What it means for the pound

Here's the tally





Con: 365



Lab: 203



LD: 11



SNP: 48



Green: 1



Others: 23

Given that Sinn Fein doesn't take their seats, that leaves Boris Johnson with a working majority of 86.







Given that the Conservative party remains fractured, those votes will come in handy. It's going to leave party leadership with a strong hand that I suspect they will increasingly use to strengthen the economy.





Cable has given back a good chunk of its gains. Depending on exactly how you draw the lines it's in the 50-61.8% retracement zone. It's holding so far and I think it's key. It provides a good short-term level to manage risk for the bulls.





Another way to look at it is that we've narrowed into a range around 1.3335. The extremes are 1.3305 to 1.3367. Go with a break in either direction.

