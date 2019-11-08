UK election: Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon with her playbook

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Ready for a hung parliament 

This is the risk for the GBP - that there is a hung parliament.

 If there is a hung parliament then her party:
  •  the SNP, will seek to form a progressive alliance to lock conservatives out of Gov't
  • If the SNP wins the election in Scotland the question should be to London Parliament what gives you the right to stop independence vote. 
  • Will look to form alliances in Parliament to stop Brexit
  • would drive a hard bargain to give support to a party to form Gov't.
GBPUSD ticking below the 1.2800 handle on the headlines. But remember the option expiry around that level.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose