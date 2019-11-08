UK election: Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon with her playbook
Ready for a hung parliament
This is the risk for the GBP - that there is a hung parliament.
If there is a hung parliament then her party:
- the SNP, will seek to form a progressive alliance to lock conservatives out of Gov't
- If the SNP wins the election in Scotland the question should be to London Parliament what gives you the right to stop independence vote.
- Will look to form alliances in Parliament to stop Brexit
- would drive a hard bargain to give support to a party to form Gov't.
GBPUSD ticking below the 1.2800 handle on the headlines. But remember the option expiry around that level.