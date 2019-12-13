UK election: The 'red wall' is starting to crack

Huge swings for the Conservatives in the north

Notably, they have already gained three seats from Labour as pointed out above. But in seats where Labour are holding, the majority is seen thinning by a significant margin.





Of the remaining seats to declare, watch for Hartlepool, Sedgefield, and Wigan. These are traditional Labour strongholds but if they run into more problems then it will just pile on the misery on Jeremy Corbyn.





It'll be interesting to see how this translates to the rest of the 'red wall' i.e. the Midlands but if this is anything to go by, Boris Johnson can start up the party bus already.





As for the pound, the more these results trickle in, it should reaffirm what we already know and reacted to the exit poll earlier. For now, the 1.35 handle is a key area for sellers to lean on and profit-taking but we could see gains extend further out in the sessions ahead.



