UK election: We're into the final hour of voting

The big talk is about voter turnout this year













There has been a bit of speculation about Labour doing well in London (though some worries about Eltham and Dagenham and Raiham) with some questions raised over in the Midlands (Stoke and Bassetlaw namely).

In short, it's potentially some political disposition but it may end up balancing out at the end of the day. If you're keen to follow the results declaration in detail, here are the key seats that you need to be looking out for The main coverage of the election so far though has been about the queues at the polling stations. There's a general sense that the turnout this year is quite the blowout but we'll have to see how that factors into the votes later.





I reckon if anything else, pay attention to the 'red wall'. That may provide markets with the clearest indication yet if the exit poll will have it right later.





Polling stations will close at the top of the hour and then we'll move on to the exit poll - where the pound should react strongly towards - after as the votes will then be counted.