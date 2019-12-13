UK election: Where's the drama?

The election was over the second the exit poll was released













If anything, the actual results only served to humiliate Jeremy Corbyn even more during the night as he now announced that he will step down as Labour party leader. In short, just about everything that could go wrong for Labour did go wrong.





The 'red wall' was torn apart brick by brick and we even saw Laura Pidcock - some touted her as a potential Labour leader - lost her seat in North West Durham.





The Tories offered up no consolation to anyone as IDS held his seat in Chingford & Woodford Green while Dominic Raab fended off a Lib Dem assault in Esher & Walton.





In arguably the biggest drama of the night, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson lost her seat in East Dunbartonshire to the SNP and you can see what this meant to Nicola Sturgeon:







ForexLive It is a reminder that politics is a brutal game that there is no such thing as second place.

That about sums up the 2019 general election in the UK and we can now just wait on Boris Johnson to do his victory lap before getting down to Brexit business next week.





There proved to be no real drama in the UK election this year as the Conservatives look set for a landslide victory, as suggested by the exit poll at 2200 GMT yesterday.