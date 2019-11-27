UK election - YouGov MRP model: Predicts big majority for Boris Johnson

UK election poll, this the much awaited YouGov MRP model

  • Conservatives on track for 359 seats
  • Labour for 211

Reuters with the early info. Kudos. 

Conservatives with a majority of 68 is the model prediction. A majority government is a good outcome for certainty. 

  • Con 359 (+42)
  • Lab 211 (-51)
  • Lib Dem 13 (+1)
  • SNP 43 (+8)
  • Plaid 4 (-)
  • Green 1 (-)
  • Speaker 1 (-)
Reminder - total number of seats is 650.
