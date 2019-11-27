UK election - YouGov MRP model: Predicts big majority for Boris Johnson
UK election poll, this the much awaited YouGov MRP model
- Conservatives on track for 359 seats
- Labour for 211
Reuters with the early info. Kudos.
Conservatives with a majority of 68 is the model prediction. A majority government is a good outcome for certainty.
More:
- Con 359 (+42)
- Lab 211 (-51)
- Lib Dem 13 (+1)
- SNP 43 (+8)
- Plaid 4 (-)
- Green 1 (-)
- Speaker 1 (-)
Reminder - total number of seats is 650.
