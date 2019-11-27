UK election - YouGov MRP model: Predicts big majority for Boris Johnson

UK election poll, this the much awaited YouGov MRP model

Conservatives on track for 359 seats

Labour for 211





Reuters with the early info. Kudos.





Conservatives with a majority of 68 is the model prediction. A majority government is a good outcome for certainty.





More:

Con 359 (+42)



Lab 211 (-51)



Lib Dem 13 (+1)



SNP 43 (+8)



Plaid 4 (-)



Green 1 (-)



Speaker 1 (-)

Reminder - total number of seats is 650.

---

