UK employers have turned positive about hiring, investment for the first time since February

Reuters info on the Recruitment & Employment Confederation's measure of employers' confidence in hiring and investing

rose to a net level of +4 in the first half of July

up from -9 in June

"Even at times like these, there are always opportunities out there for jobseekers," REC chief executive Neil Carberry said. "But businesses are still very worried about the overall outlook for the economy, and while some are hiring, many are having to make tough decisions around laying people off."









One in six employers had made redundancies in the year to July

up from 9% in the year to June

