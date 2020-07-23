UK employers have turned positive about hiring, investment for the first time since February
Reuters info on the Recruitment & Employment Confederation's measure of employers' confidence in hiring and investing
- rose to a net level of +4 in the first half of July
- up from -9 in June
"Even at times like these, there are always opportunities out there for jobseekers," REC chief executive Neil Carberry said. "But businesses are still very worried about the overall outlook for the economy, and while some are hiring, many are having to make tough decisions around laying people off."
More:
- One in six employers had made redundancies in the year to July
- up from 9% in the year to June
---
Little movement across the major FX board so far - small ranges prevailing. Its just past 8.30am in Tokyo, Japanese markets
open today after a holiday Thursday. remain closed for another holiday today