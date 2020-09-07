UK environment secretary on Brexit: We are not moving the goal posts

Comments by UK environment secretary, George Eustice

We are committed to the Northern Ireland protocol

We are just sorting out some minor legal ambiguities

We are just trying to clarify some things Eustice is referring to this here , but his words certainly doesn't sound too convincing. Either way, the pound isn't liking the latest rhetoric in the Brexit saga and is keeping weaker to start the session.





Cable is down to session lows, now around 1.3210 and moves closer to testing near-term support at the 1.3200 handle. The Friday low @ 1.3175 will also be a level to watch.



