UK epidemiologist says social distancing will probably have to be maintained until there is a vaccine

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Life as we know it may change for a very, very long time


The above remark comes from UK epidemiologist, Neil Ferguson, who is advising the government on the coronavirus outbreak.

This adds to the study by Harvard researchers yesterday here. It'll be interesting to see how governments will view the necessity for this over a prolonged period.

Most countries already made their first mistake in not clamping down borders and public gatherings quick enough, so will they repeat the same mistake by relaxing social distancing measures? Or is this all blown out of proportion?

Either way, even if a vaccine is found, it could take 12-18 months at the earliest. I can't imagine how economies and global travel will be able to function effectively in a world of near-permanent social distancing.
