UK, EU Brexit negotiators reportedly to take stock of overall progress either today or tomorrow

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing EU sources familiar with the matter

This just rebuffs the reports from yesterday that Barnier and Frost is to brief on the state of play some time today and if not, then tomorrow - depending on how negotiations are progressing in London over the coming hours.

In any case, just a heads up for pound traders as there will be something to look forward to before the weekend comes along.

