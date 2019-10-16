UK-EU negotiators reportedly hit stumbling block in Brexit talks
Reuters reports, adding to the earlier story by Bloomberg
- Says that negotiators have reached an impasse in talks
- On the issues related to future trade deal post-Brexit and fair competition clauses
- Says that Johnson-DUP talks are also a factor in the standstill
The report is citing EU diplomats on the matter. This just reaffirms the earlier story here. At this stage, we're now waiting for fresh news if talks can still be managed or does this lead to a breakdown in negotiations.
Cable continues to sit around 1.2690-10 levels currently after hitting a low of 1.2658 earlier.