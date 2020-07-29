UK expands coronavirus loan scheme for small businesses

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters with the report on access to government-backed loans

  • more small firms that were in financial difficulty before the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to access government-backed loans
  • following a relaxation of European Union state aid rules
  • European Commission last month changed the rules - which Britain still follows during its Brexit transition period - to allow more small firms to receive help.
  • "We have stood by business throughout this crisis, and today's announcement will mean that even more small firms will be able to access much-needed financial support," small business minister Paul Scully said.

