UK FCA extends mortgage payment holiday by another 3 months

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The relief was initially due to end at the end of June

This should help to alleviate the pressures on homeowners amid financial struggles due to the coronavirus outbreak. UK Finance had estimated that this payment holiday has helped households save an average of £755 a month.
