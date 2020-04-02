UK FCA proposes temporary freeze on some credit card payments
The payment freeze could be for as long as three monthsThe UK FCA has set out expectations on firms to offer a temporary payment freeze on loans and credit cards for as long as three months. This will apply to consumers who are facing difficulties with their finances as a result of the virus outbreak in the country.
The regulator says that they will make a further announcement about these measures next week, with more details to follow I hope.