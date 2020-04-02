UK FCA proposes temporary freeze on some credit card payments

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The payment freeze could be for as long as three months

The UK FCA has set out expectations on firms to offer a temporary payment freeze on loans and credit cards for as long as three months. This will apply to consumers who are facing difficulties with their finances as a result of the virus outbreak in the country.

The regulator says that they will make a further announcement about these measures next week, with more details to follow I hope.
ForexLive

