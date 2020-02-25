UK February CBI retailing reported sales 1 vs 3 expected

Latest data released by CBI - 25 February 2020





Prior 0

Total distributive reported sales 7 vs 10 expected

Prior 11

Although weaker-than-expected, retail sales balance is back up to positive territory and is the highest since April 2019. The 3-month moving average is also seen improving to 0 from -1 last month, being the highest since January 2019.





These all still point to some encouraging signs after the election in the UK, but the question remains whether or not we will see more consistent readings ahead of post-Brexit trade uncertainty over the next few months at least.





The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy.





