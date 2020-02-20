UK February CBI trends total orders -18 vs -20 expected
Latest data released by CBI - 20 February 2020
- Prior -22
- Trends selling prices -2 vs 1 expected
- Prior 2
Factory orders balance rises to a six-month high and that adds to more positive post-election sentiment in the UK economy. That said, it still remains to be seen if the optimism can be sustained as we look towards tough post-Brexit negotiations in the coming months.
The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.