UK February CBI trends total orders -24 vs -35 expected
Latest data released by CBI - 19 February 2021
UK industrial orders rebound in February with output seen stabilising after a sharp drop in January. The headline represents the highest reading since before the pandemic began, so that is some relative comfort. CBI notes that:
- Prior -38
- Trends selling prices 3
- Prior 4
"Manufacturing activity remains patchy, but so far appears to have taken a smaller hit than in previous lockdowns."
The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.