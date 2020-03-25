UK February CPI +1.7% vs +1.7% y/y expected

Latest data released by ONS - 25 March 2020





Prior +1.8%

CPI +0.4% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior -0.3%

Core CPI +1.7% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Prior +1.6%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Headline annual inflation ticks lower a little but the good news is that the core reading actually improved slightly last month.





According to ONS, the price rises largely stems from recording media, and restaurant and hotel services - offset against falls in price of motor fuels, games, toys and hobbies.





In any case, this largely reflects pre-virus economic conditions and before any BOE action so it is hard to draw any conclusions from the release here.



