UK February final manufacturing PMI 55.1 vs 54.9 prelim

Latest data released by Markit - 1 March 2021

The preliminary release can be found here . This just reaffirms more modest output growth in the UK manufacturing sector as supply chain disruptions à la Brexit continue to temper with conditions to start the new year.





Business optimism reflected a sharp improvement though, jumping to a 77-month high with 63% of companies reporting that they expect better output in a year's time.





