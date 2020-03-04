UK February final services PMI 53.2 vs 53.3 prelim

Latest data released by Markit/CIPS - 4 March 2020





Composite PMI 53.0 vs 53.3 prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . Not much change to initial estimates but this just reaffirms mildly slower services activity than seen in January as the post-election bounce loses some of its allure.





We'll have to see how much of this can be sustained in the months ahead with post-Brexit talks and now with the coronavirus outbreak also threatening an economic fallout.





Cable is sitting lower on the day at 1.2780 currently, at the lows with the pound struggling to find general direction over the past two days.



