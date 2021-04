Latest data released by ONS - 13 April 2021





Prior -2.9%; revised to -2.2%

GDP -1.6% 3m/3m

Prior -1.7%









Slight delay in the release by the source. A slight bounce in economic activity after the January slump, with the services sector growing by 0.2%. That said, February 2021 GDP is still some 7.8% below February 2020 levels and 3.1% off the recovery peak in October 2020.