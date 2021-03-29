UK February mortgage approvals 87.7k vs 95.0k expected
Latest data released by the BOE - 29 March 2021
Slight delay in the release by the source. UK mortgage approvals ease slightly in February but it still just points to some slight moderation in housing market activity.
- Prior 99.0k
- Net consumer credit -£1.2 billion vs -£1.5 billion expected
- Prior -£2.4 billion
The standout in the report today is that consumer credit growth is seen slumping to -9.9% year-on-year - a record low in the series since tracking began in 1998.
That continues to allude to poor credit conditions and that the economy is still a long way off from firing on all cylinders again, despite the more positive outlook.