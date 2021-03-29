UK February mortgage approvals 87.7k vs 95.0k expected

Latest data released by the BOE - 29 March 2021





Prior 99.0k

Net consumer credit -£1.2 billion vs -£1.5 billion expected

Prior -£2.4 billion





The standout in the report today is that consumer credit growth is seen slumping to -9.9% year-on-year - a record low in the series since tracking began in 1998.







That continues to allude to poor credit conditions and that the economy is still a long way off from firing on all cylinders again, despite the more positive outlook.

Slight delay in the release by the source. UK mortgage approvals ease slightly in February but it still just points to some slight moderation in housing market activity.