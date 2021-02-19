UK February preliminary services PMI 49.7 vs 42.0 expected

Latest data released by Markit/CIPS - 19 February 2021





Prior 39.5

Manufacturing PMI 54.9 vs 53.1 expected

Prior 54.1

Composite PMI 49.8 vs 42.6 expected

Prior 41.2





That is surely a welcome development as it keeps the already more optimistic focal points of the market i.e. vaccine rollout and BOE not rushing into negative rates, in an even better spot as we navigate through Q1 this year. Markit notes that:

"The UK economy showed welcome signs of steadying in February after the severe slump seen in January, albeit with business activity remaining sharply lower than late-last year due mainly to the ongoing national lockdown.



"Although the hospitality sector, including hotels and restaurants, reported a further steep decline, as did the transport and travel sector, rates of contraction eased considerably. Business and financial services companies meanwhile recovered to register modest expansions, helping the hard-hit service sector to come close to stabilising.



"In contrast, the manufacturing sector's performance worsened amid escalating Brexit-related export losses and supply chain disruptions. More than half of all companies reporting lower exports attributed to the decline to Brexitrelated factors. Brexit was also the most commonly cited cause of supply delays.



"More encouragingly, although the data hint at a renewed contraction of the economy in the first quarter, business expectations for the year ahead improved to the highest for almost seven years, suggesting the economy is poised for recovery. Confidence continued to be lifted by hopes that the vaccine roll-out will allow virus related restrictions to ease, outweighing concerns among many other firms of the potential further damaging impact of Brexit-related trading issues."





The UK services sector bounced back strongly in February after the slump last month, with only a fractional decline observed in private sector output. That points to a broad stabilisation in services activity - largely helped by business and financial services firms.