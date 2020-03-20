UK February public sector net borrowing -£0.4 billion vs £0.7 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 20 March 2020


  • Prior -£10.5 billion; revised -£12.4 billion
  • PSNB (ex banks) £0.3 billion vs £0.8 billion expected
  • Prior -£9.8 billion; revised to -£11.7 billion
  • PSNCR £1.4 billion
  • Prior -£18.8 billion; revised to -£19.1 billion
The headline reading is less-than-expected, as the UK posts a slight budget deficit as opposed to a slight budget surplus for the month of February. Notably, the ex-banks borrowing was the smallest for the month of February since 2017.

