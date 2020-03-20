UK February public sector net borrowing -£0.4 billion vs £0.7 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 20 March 2020





Prior -£10.5 billion; revised -£12.4 billion

PSNB (ex banks) £0.3 billion vs £0.8 billion expected

Prior -£9.8 billion; revised to -£11.7 billion

PSNCR £1.4 billion

Prior -£18.8 billion; revised to -£19.1 billion

The headline reading is less-than-expected, as the UK posts a slight budget deficit as opposed to a slight budget surplus for the month of February. Notably, the ex-banks borrowing was the smallest for the month of February since 2017.



