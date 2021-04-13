UK February visible trade balance -£16.4 billion vs -£10.4 billion expected
Latest data released by ONS - 13 April 2021
- Prior -£9.8 billion; revised to -£12.6 billion
- Non-EU trade balance £ billion
- Prior -£1.8 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. The thing to take note here is that both exports and imports showed a notable bounce after the January hit, which was likely impacted by the Brexit crossover at the time.
Exports grew by 9.9% while imports moved up by 8.8%, with notable improvements seen in trade conditions with EU countries in February.