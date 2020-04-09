UK February visible trade balance -£11.5 billion vs -£6.0 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 9 April 2020


  • Prior -£3.7 billion; revised to -£5.8 billion
  • Non-EU trade balance -£5.6 billion vs -£1.0 billion expected
  • Prior £2.2 billion; revised to £0.2 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. Notably, exports fell by 10.8% on the month while imports rose by 6.0% on the month - resulting in the near double widening of the trade deficit. The data mainly relates to pre-virus economic conditions in the region though.

