UK February visible trade balance -£11.5 billion vs -£6.0 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 9 April 2020





Prior -£3.7 billion; revised to -£5.8 billion

Non-EU trade balance -£5.6 billion vs -£1.0 billion expected

Prior £2.2 billion; revised to £0.2 billion

Slight delay in the release by the source. Notably, exports fell by 10.8% on the month while imports rose by 6.0% on the month - resulting in the near double widening of the trade deficit. The data mainly relates to pre-virus economic conditions in the region though.



