UK Finance June mortgage approvals 42.7k vs 42.7k expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by UK Finance - 24 July 2019


ForexLive
The data measures only a proportion of the demand in the UK housing market - those which are approved by High Street Banks in the UK. Of note, consumer credit growth is seen holding steady in June at +4.1% y/y, unchanged from May.

This continues to point to some decent performance in the housing market but Brexit uncertainty remains the main problem affecting other sectors in Q2.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose