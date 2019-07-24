UK Finance June mortgage approvals 42.7k vs 42.7k expected
Latest data released by UK Finance - 24 July 2019
- Prior 42.4k
The data measures only a proportion of the demand in the UK housing market - those which are approved by High Street Banks in the UK. Of note, consumer credit growth is seen holding steady in June at +4.1% y/y, unchanged from May.
This continues to point to some decent performance in the housing market but Brexit uncertainty remains the main problem affecting other sectors in Q2.