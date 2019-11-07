UK Finance Minister Javid says responsible time to invest 

  • Sound framework for public finances continues to be essential
  • Responsible time to invest, time to do that is now
  • First rule will be to have balanced current budget
  • Second fiscal rule will ensure we can invest more but live within our means
  • Third fiscal rule means that is debt servicing costs rise too much we would re-consider plans
  • Lonng term projects like road and rail will not exceed 3% of GDP
  • We will borrow some more to invest
  • Excessive debt would risk achievements of past decade of recovery
  • Debt will be lower at the end of next Parliament than at the end

