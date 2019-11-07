Coming Up!
UK Finance Minister Javid says responsible time to invest
UK Finance Minister
ForexLive
- Sound framework for public finances continues to be essential
- Responsible time to invest, time to do that is now
- First rule will be to have balanced current budget
- Second fiscal rule will ensure we can invest more but live within our means
- Third fiscal rule means that is debt servicing costs rise too much we would re-consider plans
- Lonng term projects like road and rail will not exceed 3% of GDP
- We will borrow some more to invest
- Excessive debt would risk achievements of past decade of recovery
- Debt will be lower at the end of next Parliament than at the end
