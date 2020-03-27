UK finance minister Sunak is not self-isolating - sources

Reuters reports, citing Treasury sources on the matter







Sunak holds an important role right now as he needs to facilitate fiscal efforts to help the UK economy deal with the virus fallout, so it wouldn't be too helpful to know that his job would be impeded by the virus and the need to stay away from other lawmakers.

Update: BBC says that Sunak has not shown any symptoms and has not yet been tested.





Well, the good news is that finance minister Rishi Sunak doesn't appear to be showing any symptoms of the coronavirus and is continuing to carry out his job function.