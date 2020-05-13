UK finance minister says GDP figures are not a surprise

UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak, comments





UK facing severe impact from the coronavirus

The pound got a little nudge higher after the UK data deluge earlier, with Q1 GDP showing a lesser drop than anticipated, but is giving back most of the gains now.





Cable is now trading at 1.2275 after testing the 1.2300 handle in the past hour.





As mentioned earlier, the UK only went into strict lockdown on 23 March so expect April and Q2 economic conditions to reflect much worse figures down the road.



