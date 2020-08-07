UK finance minister Sunak: Furlough program is not sustainable in the long run

UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak, reaffirms that the government cannot and will not extend the furlough program beyond October





It is one of the most difficult decisions

We still have the support in place but it is not fair to extend it indefinitely

We should be helping people prepare for new opportunities

As mentioned before, the furlough program is masking a lot of the underlying damage and pain suffered by the UK economy over the last few months and we will only get a better idea of how things are once we get into the latter stages of Q3 and in Q4.





Once the labour market is forced to stand on its own two feet, that will provide a better indication of how robust the recovery in the domestic economy actually is.



