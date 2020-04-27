UK finance minister Sunak: Over 4 million jobs have been furloughed

We should be in a no doubt about seriousness of economic situation



Over 4 million jobs have been furloughed



Over 20,000 coronavirus business interruption loans have now been approved



Today we are announcing a new micro loan scheme for small businesses



Businesses can borrow up to 25% of turnover up to 50,000 pounds



Loans will not be tested against business future viability



Government will guarantee hundred percent of small business loan



Government will pay interest on small business loans for 1st 12 months



Prime minister and I shared sense of urgency to reopen economy, but must be done safely



The GBPUSD has moved up to test its 50% retracement of the move down from the April 14 high, but as found sellers against that area at 1.24466. The price is now back down testing its 200 hour moving average at 1.24069 and broken 38.2% retracement 1.23994. The low just reached 1.24032. A move below the 1.2400 level with momentum should solicit more selling.







