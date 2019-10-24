UK Finance September mortgage approvals 42.31k vs 42.35k expected

Latest data released by UK Finance - 24 October 2019





Prior 42.58k; revised to 42.53k



The data measures only a proportion of the demand in the UK housing market - those which are approved by High Street Banks in the UK. The monthly headline figure eases to a six-month low but overall it is a mixed report when you factor in the other details.





Consumer credit growth moved up to +4.5% y/y - the highest since February 2018 - from +4.4% y/y in August but credit card lending is seen slowing to +3.0% y/y - the weakest rise since November 2014.





The fact that consumer credit growth is seen climbing a little is a positive but that's just one portion of the UK economy that is seen briefly recovering for now. Business investments on the other hand... Still going nowhere.



