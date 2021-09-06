UK firms want immigration rules relaxed to ease job market tightness
Reuters report on the urgings of the Confederation of British Industry
- CBI said drivers, welders, butchers and bricklayers should be classed as shortage occupations for immigration purposes.
- This would allow easier access to visas, but also for the employers sponsoring them to pay salaries below thresholds for migrant workers under Britain's new migration system.
Bolding mine. CBI says training workers takes too long, better to get cheap labour from offshore. Link here to Reuters.