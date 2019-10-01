UK Javid: if we don't leave EU on October 31, political costs would be unbearable

Speaking from the conservative party conference in Manchester

UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Javid is speaking from the conservative party conference in Manchester. He says:

  • UK must be very careful about controlling spending
  • UK will have budget this year
  • No deal Brexit budget would see deeper set of changes
  • If we don't leave EU on October 31, political cost would be unbearable
  • There might be things we can do in a note deal situation we couldn't do if we left with a deal
  • If a no deal outcome, budget will include additional action to support economy
  • Can't set out now what would be in no deal budget
  • No deal budget would involve a deeper set of changes
  • Cost of no deal pale in comparison to political costs of not leaving
  • perfectly reasonable to call Benn act "Surrender Act:

