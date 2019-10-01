UK Javid: if we don't leave EU on October 31, political costs would be unbearable
UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Javid is speaking from the conservative party conference in Manchester. He says:
- UK must be very careful about controlling spending
- UK will have budget this year
- No deal Brexit budget would see deeper set of changes
- If we don't leave EU on October 31, political cost would be unbearable
- There might be things we can do in a note deal situation we couldn't do if we left with a deal
- If a no deal outcome, budget will include additional action to support economy
- Can't set out now what would be in no deal budget
- No deal budget would involve a deeper set of changes
- Cost of no deal pale in comparison to political costs of not leaving
- perfectly reasonable to call Benn act "Surrender Act: