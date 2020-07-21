UK foreign secretary Raab meets with US Secretary of State Pompeo

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The comments from Raab and Pompeo

Raab:
  • Pompeo gave me his perspective on Hong Kong and we discussed next steps including at G7
  • we discussed diversifying our supply chain on 5G
  • we spoke about free trade negotiations
  • said that UK can boost trade with USA
  • said that we can do a win-win free-trade deal with USA
  • we need to stand up for our values in the West
Pompeo:
  • we had a very productive conversation
  • says on China, the pandemic was preventable
  • China has been disgraceful on Covid
  • congratulates UK on banning Huawei
  • we have more work to do on free-trade deal with UK
  • Hope we can finalize free-trade agreement before too long
  • Trump asked for a fair trade deal with China
  • want every nation to push back against the Chinese communist party
  • we want to build a coalition that understands the China threat


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose