UK foreign secretary Raab meets with US Secretary of State Pompeo
The comments from Raab and Pompeo
Raab:
- Pompeo gave me his perspective on Hong Kong and we discussed next steps including at G7
- we discussed diversifying our supply chain on 5G
- we spoke about free trade negotiations
- said that UK can boost trade with USA
- said that we can do a win-win free-trade deal with USA
- we need to stand up for our values in the West
Pompeo:
- we had a very productive conversation
- says on China, the pandemic was preventable
- China has been disgraceful on Covid
- congratulates UK on banning Huawei
- we have more work to do on free-trade deal with UK
- Hope we can finalize free-trade agreement before too long
- Trump asked for a fair trade deal with China
- want every nation to push back against the Chinese communist party
- we want to build a coalition that understands the China threat