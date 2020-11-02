UK FSA says to announce further support for borrowers impacted by the virus crisis

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The UK Financial Services Authority plans more virus support measures

  • Will propose updates to temporary guidance on personal loans, credit cards, auto finance, high-cost short-term credit
  • To propose consumer credit customers who have not yet had payment deferral under July guidance can request one
Adding that they will make a further announcement on support for mortgage borrowers later today. All of this comes in light of the UK going back into lockdown until 2 December, with fears that it could extend all the way until next year possibly.

