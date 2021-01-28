UK furlough rate reportedly at highest level since July

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

ONS reports on the situation for the period of 11-24 January

They estimate that 17% of the workforce is on furlough, the highest level since July while the percentage of businesses currently trading remains at 71%.

Meanwhile, spending data for the week ending 21 January reveals that UK card spending (credit and debit card purchases) held around 35% below February 2020 levels - just before the pandemic struck.

This at least helps to shed more light when interpreting UK data in general.

