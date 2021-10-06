UK gas prices surge by 40% to record highs as the energy crisis worsens

Things are looking really ugly out there

Meanwhile, Dutch gas futures are seen up over 60% in just two days this week and briefly clipping above €130 today as the energy crisis in Europe deepens.





Here's a look at UK gas futures for some context:









It's all about energy prices at the moment and that spells out how sentiment is playing out across broader markets today as inflation fears grip. The key long-term gauge of Eurozone inflation expectations just shot up to its highest since 2014 now:



